Burnette (Photo: LinkedIn)

Former ISLAND RECORDS EVP/GM LATRICE BURNETTE has been named EVP at DEF JAM RECORDINGS and President of 4TH & BROADWAY. 4TH & BROADWAY is moving to DEF JAM from UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP's ISLAND RECORDS. DEF JAM Chairman & CEO TUNJI BALOGUN made the announcement of BURNETTE's new role.

BURNETTE came to UMG and ISLAND RECORDS in 2018 after an 8-year run at EPIC RECORDS. When BURNETTE left EPIC, she was SVP/Marketing.

BALOGUN commented, "LATRICE is a proven leader, a consummate professional, and someone whose work and reputation for a long time. Her laser-sharp focus and business acumen, her expertise in artist development, and her experienced, holistic view of both the marketplace and the industry make her a pivotal addition to the team we’re building here and the vision for where we’re headed. I’m thrilled to welcome LATRICE to the DEF JAM family."

BURNETTE added, "I am thrilled to join DEF JAM, an iconic label and brand that’s been influential in music and culture for decades. I thank TUNJI for his support and I am excited for the incredible opportunity to work alongside the executive team, staff and amazing artists. I look forward to developing and breaking the next generation of global superstars under TUNJI’s leadership and musical vision."

« see more Net News