Class Of '22

Eight podcasting veterans will be inducted into the revived PODCAST HALL OF FAME at PODCAST MOVEMENT EVOLUTIONS 2022 in LOS ANGELES on MARCH 25th. The honorees include MARC MARON, "THIS WEEK IN STARTUPS" host and former CNET and MARKETPLACE host MOLLY WOOD, "SNAP JUDGMENT" host GLYNN WASHINGTON, "SEX WITH EMILY" host Dr. EMILY MORSE, "PODCAST PONTIFICATIONS" host and PODIOBOOKS founder EVO TERRA, "BRAIN SCIENCE" host Dr. VIRGINIA "GINGER" CAMPBELL, "SIDE HUSTLE PRO" host NICALLA MATTHEWS, and "EVIL GENIUS CHRONICLES" host DAVE SLUSHER. The induction ceremony will be hosted by DAMONA HOFFMAN and will be live streamed; the HALL OF FAME was sidelined after 2018's induction and is being brought back as part of PODCAST MOVEMENT EVOLUTIONS.

PODCAST MOVEMENT co-founder JARED EASLEY said, “PODCAST MOVEMENT is excited to partner with LIBSYN to shine the spotlight on this year's HALL OF FAME inductees. These podcasters have paved the way for the rest of us. It is our pleasure to honor their contributions to this medium.”

BRAD TIRPAK, CEO of presenting sponsor LIBSYN, added, “Much has changed in the podcast industry since the PODCAST HALL OF FAME last took place in 2018. We’re entering an accelerated growth wave driven by a proliferation of new shows from a new generation of diverse creators, massive listenership growth, the introduction of new innovations, and the stage is set for greater podcast monetization as more advertisers embrace the medium. It's easy to understand why podcasting has never been more popular -- and that’s chief among the reasons that we worked with PODCAST MOVEMENT to bring the Hall of Fame back.”

The inductees were picked by an induction committee chaired by LIBSYN VP/Content and Partnerships ROB GREENLEE and vice chaired by "GRAMMAR GIRL" creator MIGNON FOGARTY.

FOGARTY, a Hall of Famer herself, said, “What makes the HALL OF FAME award stand out is that it recognizes contributions to the podcasting industry as a whole as well as recognizing excellence in podcasting itself. We're thrilled to honor these impressive podcasters and valued community members as the 2022 class of inductees.”

