CHICAGO market veteran PETE MCMURRAY is returning to the local dial as his syndicated weekend show is being picked up for SATURDAY afternoons 5-7p (CT) at CUMULUS MEDIA News-Talk WLS-A/CHICAGO. The news was initially reported by ROBERTFEDER.COM and confirmed by the station.

PD STEPHANIE TICHENOR said, “We are delighted to add more local programming to weekends with THE PETE MCMURRAY SHOW. PETE will entertain our listeners with CHICAGO-style radio infused with laughter, lifestyle and local content.”

MCMURRAY added, “We are SO EXCITED to be back on the radio in CHICAGO, especially the 'WLS 50,000-watt blowtorch!' WLS is our 7th station added in six months to our growing ILLINOIS and NORTHWEST INDIANA network. We couldn't be more pumped!"

MCMURRAY, the former host at WCKG, WLUP, WDRV (97.1 THE DRIVE), and WGN-A, launched his weekend show last FALL with six affiliates including ALPHA MEDIA WJOL-A/JOLIET, MIDWEST COMMUNICATIONS News-Talk WMBD-A-W262BY/PEORIA, and iHEARTMEDIA News-Talk WJBC-A-W271DC/BLOOMINGTON, IL.

