McMurray

CHICAGO market veteran PETE MCMURRAY is returning to the local dial as his syndicated weekend show is being picked up for SATURDAY afternoons at CUMULUS MEDIA News-Talk WLS-A/CHICAGO, reports ROBERTFEDER.COM.

MCMURRAY, the former host at WCKG, WLUP, WDRV (97.1 THE DRIVE), and WGN-A, launched his weekend show last FALL with six affiliates including ALPHA MEDIA WJOL-A/JOLIET, MIDWEST COMMUNICATIONS News-Talk WMBD-A-W262BY/PEORIA, and iHEARTMEDIA News-Talk WJBC-A-W271DC/BLOOMINGTON, IL.

