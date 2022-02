Midday Rankings

BARRETT SPORTS MEDIA’s annual top-20 lists of sports radio shows, stations, and programmers roll on with the BSM Top 20 Midday Sports Radio Shows of 2021, selected by a 46-member panel of experts; the major market list is topped by repeat winners SCOTT ZOLAK and MARC BERTRAND of BEASLEY Sports WBZ-F (98.5 THE SPORTS HUB)/BOSTON, while the Mid-Market list is led by TONY RIZZO and AARON GOLDHAMMER's "THE REALLY BIG SHOW" at GOOD KARMA BRANDS Sports WKNR-A (ESPN 850)/CLEVELAND, dethroning four-time winner DAN DAKICH of EMMIS Sports WIBC-HD2-W228CX-W298BB (93.5/107.5 THE FAN)/INDIANAPOLIS.

BSM's top 20 major market midday shows:

1. "ZOLAK & BERTRAND," SCOTT ZOLAK and MARC BERTRAND, BEASLEY Sports WBZ-F (98.5 THE SPORTS HUB)/BOSTON

2. JOE DECAMARA and JON RITCHIE, AUDACY Sports WIP/PHILADELPHIA

3. "MASON & IRELAND," STEVE MASON and JOHN IRELAND, GOOD KARMA BRANDS Sports KSPN-A (ESPN LA 710AM)/LOS ANGELES

4. "PAPA & LUND," GREG PAPA and JOHN LUND, CUMULUS Sports KNBR-A-F/SAN FRANCISCO

5. "HANG ZONE," DAN MCDOWELL and JAKE KEMP, CUMULUS Sports KTCK-A-F (THE TICKET)/DALLAS

6. "BERNSTEIN & RAHIMI," DAN BERNSTEIN and LEILA RAHIMI, AUDACY Sports WSCR-A (670 THE SCORE)/CHICAGO

7. PAUL ALLEN, iHEARTMEDIA Sports KFXN-F (KFAN 100.3)/MINNEAPOLIS

8. "KARSCH & ANDERSON," DOUG KARSCH and SCOTT ANDERSON, AUDACY Sports WXYT-F (97.1 THE TICKET)/DETROIT

9. LAURENCE HOLMES, AUDACY Sports WSCR-A (670 THE SCORE)/CHICAGO

10. DAN "THE COMMON MAN" COLE, iHEARTMEDIA Sports KFXN-F (KFAN 100.3)/MINNEAPOLIS

11. "CARMEN & JURKO," CARMEN DEFALCO and JOHN JURKOVIC, GOOD KARMA BRANDS Sports WMVP-A (ESPN 1000)/CHICAGO

12. "NORM & DONOVAN," NORM HITZGES and DONOVAN LEWIS, CUMULUS Sports KTCK-A-F (THE TICKET)/DALLAS

13. ANTHONY GARGANO, BEASLEY Sports WPEN (97.5 THE FANATIC)/PHILADELPHIA

14. "MOOSE & MAGGIE," MARC MALUSIS and MAGGIE GRAY, AUDACY Sports WFAN-A-F/NEW YORK

15. "STOKLEY & ZACH," BRANDON STOKLEY and ZACH BYE, BONNEVILLE Sports KKFN (104.3 THE FAN)/DENVER

16. "K&C MASTERPIECE," KEVIN HAGELAND and CORY MAGEORS, AUDACY Sports KRLD-F (105.3 THE FAN)/DALLAS

17. "GRESH & KEEFE," ANDY GRESH and RICH KEEFE, AUDACY Sports WEEI-F/BOSTON

18. "BMITCH & FINLAY," BRIAN MITCHELL and JP FINLAY, AUDACY Sports WJFK (106.7 THE FAN)/WASHINGTON

19. DARREN SMITH and MARTY CASWELL, iHEARTMEDIA Sports KLSD-A (XTRA 1360)/SAN DIEGO

20. "CELLINI & DIMINO," NICK CELLINI and CHRIS DIMINO, DICKEY BROADCASTiNG Sports WCNN-A-W229AG (THE FAN)/ATLANTA

And BSM's top 20 mid-market shows:

1. "THE REALLY BIG SHOW," TONY RIZZO and AARON GOLDHAMMER, GOOD KARMA BRANDS Sports WKNR-A (ESPN 850)/CLEVELAND

2. "BISHOP & LAURINAITIS," BEAU BISHOP and JAMES LAURINAITIS, TEGNA Sports WBNS-F (97.1 THE FAN)/COLUMBUS, OH

3. DAN DAKICH, EMMIS Sports WIBC-HD2-W228CX-W298BB (93.5/107.5 THE FAN)/INDIANAPOLIS

4. "KENTUCKY SPORTS RADIO," MATT JONES, statewide syndication

5. "COOK & JOE," RON COOK and JOE STARKEY, AUDACY Sports KDKA-F (93.7 THE FAN)/PITTSBURGH

6. GEOFF CALKINS, AUDACY Sports WMFS (ESPN 92.9)/MEMPHIS

7. "BASKIN & PHELPS," ANDY BASKIN and JEFF PHELPS, AUDACY Sports WKRK (92.3 THE FAN)/CLEVELAND

8. "3 MAN FRONT," PAT SMITH, LANDRUM ROBERTS, and JOHN SABERRE, CUMULUS Sports WJOX-F (JOX 94.5)/BIRMINGHAM

9. BUCK REISING, CUMULUS Sports WGFX (104.5 THE ZONE)/NASHVILLE

10. "GIANNOTTO & JEFFREY," MARK GIANNOTTO and JEFFREY WRIGHT JR., AUDACY Sports WMFS-A-F (92.9 ESPN)/MEMPHIS

11. "VINNY & HAYNIE," VINNY CERRATO and BOB HAYNIE, ENTERCOM Sports WJZ-F (105.7 THE FAN)/BALTIMORE

12. NICK WILSON and STAN NORFLEET, ENTERCOM Sports WFNZ-A-W273DA/CHARLOTTE

13. "BK & FERRARIO," BRANDON KILEY and ALEX FERRARIO, HUBBARD Sports WXOS (101 ESPN)/ST. LOUIS 14. MARK RODGERS, CUMULUS Sports WWLS-A-F/OKLAHOMA CITY

15. "THE ZONE WITH JASON ANDERSON," JASON ANDERSON, UNION Sports WHB-A/KANSAS CITY

16. "BLAINE & MICKEY," MICKEY RYAN and BLAINE BISHOP, CUMULUS Sports WGFX (104.5 THE ZONE)/NASHVILLE

17. ERIK AINGE, CUMULUS Sports WNML-A-F/KNOXVILLE

18. ADAM GOLD, CAPITOL BROADCASTING Sports WCMC-F (99.9 THE FAN)/RALEIGH-DURHAM

19. "WENDY'S BIG SHOW," STEVE "SPARKY" FIFE, GARY ELLERSON, and LEROY BUTLER, AUDACY Sports WSSP-A (1250 THE FAN)/MILWAUKEE

20. MATT MCCLEARIN, CUMULUS Sports WJOX-F (JOX 94.5)/BIRMINGHAM

« back to Net News