WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC ITALIANA CEO ROBERTO RAZZINI is joining SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING as Managing Dir., ITALY, effective MARCH 1st and based in MILAN, reporting to Pres./International GUY HENDERSON while working closely with SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING ITALY GM ROBERTO CURTI.

RAZZINI, an over-30-year veteran of WARNER CHAPPELL, said, “I would like to thank (Chairman/CEO) JON PLATT and GUY HENDERSON for entrusting me with the role of Managing Director in Italy. I am honored by the opportunity -- this prestigious corporation represents excellence in the global music business and it is inspiring to be a part of SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING. I look forward to working alongside the SMP teams in MILAN, ROME, and around the world.”

HENDERSON added, “It is such a pleasure to welcome ROBERTO to SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING. ROBERTO is a natural leader and brings his wealth of experience to our company, both in managing publishing companies and by playing a major role in the Italian music industry over many years. I am really looking forward to working with ROBERTO and our very talented Italian team to continue to develop our business both domestically and globally.”

