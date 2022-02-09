KWFB's Temporary Logo

FALLS MEDIA Adult Hits KWFB (100.9 BOB FM)/WICHITA FALLS, TX is stunting with liners noting the absence of "BOB" and social media posts asking "Where is BOB?" while identifying on air as "100.9 FM."

While the music remains the same for now, the station has replaced its logo on social media with a question mark, and its website has been replaced with a plain gradient-yellow page featuring the call letters, buttons for the stream and FACEBOOK page, and the words "We are making some updates. Please check back soon!"

The stunting was first caught by RADIO INSIGHT and is continuing as of WEDNESDAY morning (2/9).

