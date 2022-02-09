Talamo And Friedman (Photo: Joseph Morrison)

10K PROJECTS Founder/CEO ELLIOT GRAINGE has named HOMEMADE PROJECTS founders ZACH FRIEDMAN and TONY TALAMO Co-Presidents of 10K PROJECTS. In the deal, GRAINGE has purchased the HOMEMADE PROJECTS label. 10K PROJECTS is distributed by UMG's VIRGIN MUSIC.

The move also includes GRAINGE investing into HOMEMADE PROJECTS' influencer/talent management agency, merchandising, and digital marketing agency.

GRAINGE commented, "ZACH and TONY have built HOMEMADE PROJECTS into an independent powerhouse in an incredibly short period of time. In just two years they have an impressive track record of identifying and nurturing talent and they’ve played a major role in our successes at 10K via their digital marketing expertise. Having them run the day-to-day operations of 10K is something that will help us continue to grow the label without breaking stride."

ZACH and TONY added, "We have worked closely with ELLIOT and the entire team at 10K for more than two years now and already feel like part of the family. We’re excited to take on the increased responsibilities at our combined companies and continue to build 10K into the most successful independent record label in the business."

10K PROJECTS is home to TRIPPIE REDD, INTERNET MONEY, iann dior, 6IX9INE, SURFACES, and others.

