Latest Report

The next edition of EDISON RESEARCH's THE INFINITE DIAL report will be unveiled in a live event at PODCAST MOVEMENT EVOLUTIONS on MARCH 23rd in LOS ANGELES. SVP TOM WEBSTER and WONDERY CEO JEN SARGENT will present the study's latest findings in the presentation, which will be held on stage at 2p (ET) and live streamed.

The study has new partners this year, with WONDERY and ART19 now official sponsors.

