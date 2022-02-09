Offering An Opportunity

MOTOWN RECORDS and GOOGLE have entered a partnership offering an opportunity to collaborate with MOTOWN executives and its roster of artists, including TIANA MAJOR9. The CREATOR PROGRAM is designed to find and fund the next emerging woman Content Creator, Videographer, or Creative Producer/Dir.

MOTOWN RECORDS Chair./CEO ETHIOPIA HABTEMARIAM said, “MOTOWN has always been a destination where creators come to bring their dreams to life. This creative program, in partnership with GOOGLE, will provide opportunities for women creatives to elevate and even further develop their craft. I’m looking forward to all of the diverse content from the selectees and partnering with a dynamic woman to create culturally driven innovations that connect globally.”

GOOGLE ENT. Partnerships ELLE ROTH BRUNET added, "GOOGLE firmly believes that everyone deserves to see themselves equally in every room and throughout the media we consume. Through this partnership with MOTOWN RECORDS, we're excited to help provide well-deserved resources to an aspiring woman music industry innovator to work alongside MOTOWN's vibrant roster of artists and influential label leaders, bringing their creative visions to life."

TIANA MAJOR9 commented, “As an artist, it is always a goal of mine to work with incredible women creatives and I believe that talent can truly come from anywhere. I am so excited to work closely with MOTOWN RECORDS and GOOGLE on this CREATOR PROGRAM to help uplift emerging creators.”

Contestants must be female, 18 years of age or older, based in the 50 U.S states + DC, and able to work as a Creative Collaborator for MOTOWN RECORDS from MARCH 2022 through JULY 2022. Those wanting to apply can submit their entry now through MARCH 8th.

