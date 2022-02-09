Russo

SIRIUSXM MAD DOG SPORTS RADIO's CHRIS "MAD DOG" RUSSO is joining the rotating cast for the second chair on ESPN's "FIRST TAKE" opposite STEPHEN A. SMITH and host MOLLY QERIM. RUSSO, who hosts a TV show on MLB NETWORK along with his radio duties, will debut on "FIRST TAKE" on FEBRUARY 16th, then will return on MARCH 2nd and will appear weekly on WEDNESDAYS thereafter. He guested on the show last month.

“In JANUARY, FIRST TAKE aired its most-watched episode ever and fans are continuing to turn to the show for can’t-miss reactions to big time moments and breaking news,” said EVP/Exec. Editor, Production NORBY WILLIAMSON. “We couldn’t be more excited to add another marquee name in CHRIS 'MAD DOG' RUSSO to our weekly rotating lineup and further build this momentum going forward, providing viewers with the best possible debates, topics and content.”

The rotating set of panelists also includes RYAN CLARK, MINA KIMES, KIMBERLEY A. MARTIN, MONICA MCNUTT, CHINEY OGWUMIKE, DAN ORLOVSKY, KENDRICK PERKINS, MARCUS SPEARS, JAY WILLIAMS, and DAMIEN WOODY.

« see more Net News