James (Photo: Matt Zahn)

Country singer/songwriter GREYLAN JAMES has signed with MORRIS HIGHAM for management and WME for booking, He has been signed to UNIVERSAL MUSIC PUBLISHING GROUP since 2018, a deal that has now been extended.

JAMES has penned hits for Country stars including KENNY CHESNEY ("Happy Does"), CHRIS YOUNG, BLAKE SHELTON and CHRIS JANSON. The signing news comes ahead of JAMES' first commercial release this FRIDAY (2/11), with his single, "Anything Cold."

“GREYLAN is a triple threat artist," said MORRIS HIGHAM Pres. CLINT HIGHAM. "Writer, musician and singer/performer. He also has a work ethic and drive that is rarely seen. MORRIS HIGHAM is honored to represent GREYLAN JAMES, and we look forward to a long, successful career and ride with him.”

“GREYLAN has already proved that he knows his way around a song," said WME's KEVIN MEADS. "I’m excited to help GREYLAN show the world that he also knows his way around a stage.”

“Team UMPG is proud to extend our relationship with GREYLAN, and we look forward to this new artistic journey,” added UNIVERSAL MUSIC PUBLISHING GROUP's RON STUVE.

« see more Net News