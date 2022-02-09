Partners With Strange Fruit Records

MUSERK, the AI technology-driven global music rights administrator, has partnered with STRANGE FRUITS, the independent streaming record label which will enable MUSERK’s AI technology, BLUE MATTER, to track, match and collect all US digital rights for STRANGE FRUITS on YOUTUBE and all DSPs.

BLUE MATTER processes tens of millions of lines of usage data in mere minutes, finding disconnected royalties, as well as identifying lost money left behind in the shadows on such platforms as YOUTUBE, SPOTIFY, APPLE MUSIC, THE MLC etc., helping artists and labels ensure their works are being properly identified, managed, protected and monetized.

CEO, STRANGE FRUITS STEF VAN VUGT said, “With our evergrowing catalog, it is increasingly challenging and important to track the use of our works. We are thrilled to be working with MUSERK as they are not only the pioneers in this space, but definitely the best in the business.”

Partner/Head of Global Business Development, MUSERK, HANS PETER ROTH added, “STRANGE FRUITS have gone through an enormous growth through focusing on content and creative talent. We are happy to help STEF and his team continue that focus and that growth by contributing to MUSERK’s focus and excellence in handling the complex administrative rights processes in the global digital music space."

