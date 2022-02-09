Donate Until 4p Today (2/9)

COX MEDIA GROUP's (CMG) Classic Rock KJSR (103.3 THE EAGLE)/TULSA, OK, has launched its "Spread The Love Campaign" to collect peanut butter and jelly for the COMMUNITY FOOD BANK OF EASTERN OKLAHOMA. Listeners can donate in person until 4p TODAY (2/9) at the WALMART SUPERCENTER on S. ELM PLACE in BROKEN ARROW. Donations are also being accepted online.

The "Spread the Love" campaign is an important program for the COMMUNITY FOOD BANK OF EASTERN OKLAHOMA, providing peanut butter and jelly to kids who rely on state-funded meals to make sure that they have something to eat over the Spring Break. Everyone who donates will have the opportunity to leave a love note for their special person, to be read on 103.3 THE EAGLE on VALENTINE’S DAY.

CMG TULSA OM/Director/Branding & Programming, KIM DALLOW said, “There’s no better cause than feeding hungry kids in our own backyard, and we’re proud to work with the COMMUNITY FOOD BANK OF EASTERN OKLAHOMA on this project each year. We’re excited to include VALENTINE’S DAY shout outs for donors, in hopes of adding a little extra fun to the campaign.”





