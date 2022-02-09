Hicks

COX MEDIA GROUP's (CMG) Urban AC WCFB (STAR 94.5)/ORLANDO has named programming vet Jay Hicks APD/On-Air talent for the station. HICKS will support day-to-day programming and the execution of marketing, promotions, events, and sales campaigns, in addition to locally hosting and producing THE RICKEY SMILEY MORNING SHOW. In his new role, he will report to Dir./Branding & Programming, ELROY SMITH, who was tapped for his CMG role late last year (NET NEWS 11/30).

HICKS has 20 years experience as a brand manager, program director, and assistant production manager. He began his career in LANSING, MI, serving as an assistant production manager and on-air personality before landing roles as program director and mid-day personality in DETROIT. He continued his career as a brand manager in BUFFALO, NY and later WASHINGTON, D.C.

SMITH said, “Having JAY join CMG and STAR 94.5-ORLANDO is a major plus for us. He is strategic, methodical, creative, and competitive. JAY’s litany of radio and digital experience will be a major contribution to the growth of STAR 94.5. It is great to add another quality professional to our CMG Orlando team.”

Director of Operations/CMG ORLANDO, STEVE STEWART said, “We are thrilled to have JAY join the ORLANDO programming team. With his experience, both on air and behind the scenes, STAR 94.5 is positioned for big and exciting moves in 2022!”

HICKS added, “It is such a pleasure to join the COX MEDIA GROUP team in ORLANDO. I’m very excited to create world-class on-air and digital content, as well events, that serve our ORLANDO listeners.”





