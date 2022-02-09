EJ Gaines

CAPITOL CHRISTIAN MUSIC GROUP (CCMG) has promoted EJ GAINES to SVP Marketing/Co-Executive Director of Motown Gospel. GAINES has served as Co-Executive Director of MOTOWN GOSPEL and VP of Marketing at CCMG since 2018. In GAINES' new, expanded role, his responsibilities will include overseeing the marketing and brand development for many CAPITOL CMG artists, while also maintaining his role and responsibilities as co-executive director at MOTOWN GOSPEL. GAINES will report to CCMG Co-President HUDSON PLACHY.



"I’m thrilled for EJ and this well-deserved promotion," commented PLACHY. "EJ is an important part of the senior leadership team at CCMG and he has taken on increased responsibility to serve our artists across the company. He brings unique experience and energy to the artists and partners we serve at CCMG."



“EJ is an excellent executive who embodies our company’s mission," echoes Co-President BRAD O'DONNELL. "We’re very thankful to have him on our team and believe he will do great things in his new role.”



GAINES shared, “I’m thrilled to serve our artists, writers, and label team in this greater leadership capacity. It’s an exciting time for forging new paths for our company, and I’m so fortunate to work with the best in the business as we continue to impact the world with our music.”

