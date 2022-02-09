Radio special coming soon

The 57th ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS' official radio special is coming soon, with two hours of programming that will highlight ACM nominees and their music. The inventory-free special will have 12 minutes per hour for spots. The window to air the special is FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 25th through SUNDAY, MARCH 6th.

To sign up to carry the show, email CHRISTA WILLIAMS here, or call (615) 330-6194 for more details.

The 2022 ACM AWARDS are set to take place on MARCH 7th in LAS VEGAS, with DOLLY PARTON, JIMMIE ALLEN and GABBY BARRETT as its co-hosts (NET NEWS 2/7). The two-hour show will stream live exclusively on PRIME VIDEO with no commercial interruptions beginning at 8p (ET).

« see more Net News