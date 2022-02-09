-
Charlie Pallilo Out, Vanessa Richardson And Paul Gallant In For Middays At KFNC (ESPN 97.5 & 92.5)/Houston
Market veteran CHARLIE PALLILO has exited GOW MEDIA Sports KFNC (ESPN 97.5 AND 92.5)/HOUSTON and is being replaced by the station's NFL reporter and former crosstown NBC affiliate KPRC-TV reporter VANESSA RICHARDSON and former crosstown CBS/ENTERCOM/AUDACY Sports KILT-A (SPORTS RADIO 610) and BONNEVILLE Sports KIRO-A (710 ESPN)/SEATTLE host PAUL GALLANT. The new show will start on MONDAY (2/14).
PALLILO joined the station in 2017 after stints at crosstown KTRH-A, KILT-A, and KBME-A.
We're excited to announce a new addition to the ESPN 97.5 & 92.5 Weekday Lineup, Vanessa & Gallant! We're thrilled to have this dynamic duo joining the team. Tune in next Monday at 10am to hear @SportsVanessa and @GallantSays first show. pic.twitter.com/Ex8yRz5BM7— ESPN 97.5 Houston (@espn975) February 9, 2022
Most things have a shelf life.— Charlie Pallilo (@Pallilo) February 8, 2022
My tenure hosting daily at 97.5/92.5 is finished.
Please wake me when the Astros' season starts.
Or May 1, whichever comes first.