The burned complex (Photo: KTHQ Facebook)

"Morning Brew" show host CHRIS BENNETT of WSK FAMILY CREDIT SHELTER TRUST-owned Country KTHQ (Q COUNTRY 92.5)/SHOW LOW-EAGER, AZ took to FACEBOOK this morning (2/9) to share news that the station "burned down" in a fire in the early morning hours of FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 4th. According to a local news report, THE "NATIVE GRILL AND WINGS complex on the DEUCE OF CLUBS was gutted with fire. The NATIVE GRILL restaurant was attached to a business complex that housed four other businesses, including four radio stations. Everything in the complex appears to be a total loss. No one was injured."

The three other affected stations are AC KQAZ (MAJIK 101.7 FM), Talk KNKI (TALK 106.7 FM) and Classic Country KRVZ. The fire, reported at 2:40 a.m., started in the laundry area of a boutique in the complex, according to the local fire department, which also said the complex was not equipped with an alarm system or fire sprinklers.

Said BENNETT, "We have ordered new equipment and hope to be back on air in a week or two. In the meantime, I am doing my morning show from my house on my phone and FACEBOOK Live. I am also going to our sponsors and doing TIKTOKS, INSTAGRAM and FACEBOOK vids to stay visible till we get back up and running. I would love to try and get some Country artists to maybe come on ... live with me or do a quick ZOOM interview for our FACEBOOK Live. If you have been through this or have ideas how we can come back bigger than ever let me know. Thanks for the support."

More details on the station's FACEBOOK page here, including information about how the air personalities are staying engaged with the community while off the air.

« see more Net News