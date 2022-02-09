Gentry Extended

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP has re-signed 26-year company veteran TEE GENTRY to a multi-year contract extension. GENTRY serves in multiple roles for the company: VP/Brand Strategies, as well as Regional OM for its AUGUSTA, GA and FAYETTEVILLE, NC clusters. GENTRY has been in his current role since AUGUST 2020 (NET NEWS 8/27/20).

“TEE is one of the most brilliant programmers that I’ve had the opportunity to work with,” said BEASLEY Chief Content Officer JUSTIN CHASE. “During his many years with the company in markets like AUGUSTA, FAYETTEVILLE, and TAMPA, he’s only had success. We’re lucky to lock TEE in for another multi-year deal!”

“TEE and I have worked together for decades, and he has always managed in a very fair and professional manner,” said BEASLEY/AUGUSTA, GA & FAYETTEVILLE, NC RVP KENT DUNN. “His employees love him!”

“It’s an absolute privilege to work with KENT and the incredible people in AUGUSTA and FAYETTEVILLE,” said GENTRY. “They are what local radio is all about! I look forward to continuing to be a part of the BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP family for years to come.”

