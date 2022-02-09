Now Available For Syndication

ERIC TUCKER has launched THE ELECTRIC TOP 20, a two-hour CHR Countdown available for syndication. The show will play the top 20 songs in NORTH AMERICA and the hottest throwbacks!

Prior to launching THE ELECTRIC TOP 20, TUCKER was PD/PM Drive Host at RESULTS RADIO Top 40 KCEZ (POWER 102.1)/CHICO, CA. Before that, he hosted nights at ALPHA MEDIA Hot AC KEZR (MIX 106.5)/SAN JOSE, CA.

TUCKER said, “I am so excited to host THE ELECTRIC TOP 20. Syndication has always been a dream of mine and now I’m making it happen! I want to give a shout out to everyone who has believed in me throughout my career and I want to thank R DUB! for writing his book GO SYNDICATE YOURSELF... reading this motivated me to start my show!”

For those interested in THE ELECTRIC TOP 20, click here or email ERIC TUCKER at EricTuckerRadio@gmail.com.

