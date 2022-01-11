Snoop Dogg (Photo: Tinseltown/Shutterstock.com)

Rapper-entrepreneur SNOOP DOGG has purchased his old record label DEATH ROW RECORDS. MNRK MUSIC GROUP, which is controlled by private equity funds managed by the investment firm BLACKSTONE, made the announcement on WEDNESDAY (2/9). VARIETY is reporting that a source said SNOOP’s acquisition of the DEATH ROW brand is the first part of a transaction that is expected to see him also acquiring some of the label’s music rights: his own and other unspecified artists.

DEATH ROW RECORDS was originally founded in 1992 by SUGE KNIGHT and DICK GRIFFEY and rappers DR. DRE and the D.O.C. DEATH ROW went on to become one of the most successful, influential and controversial record labels in music history. Its roster included DRE, SNOOP, TUPAC SHAKUR, the D.O.C., NATE DOGG, WARREN G, MICHEL’LE and others. The label released several generation-defining albums, including DRE’s “The Chronic,” SNOOP’s “Doggystyle” and TUPAC’s “All Eyez on Me.”

SNOOP DOGG said, "“I am thrilled and appreciative of the opportunity to acquire the iconic and culturally significant DEATH ROW RECORDS brand, which has immense untapped future value. It feels good to have ownership of the label I was part of at the beginning of my career and as one of the founding members. This is an extremely meaningful moment for me. I would like to personally thank the teams at BLACKSTONE, MNRK and especially DAVID KESTNBAUM, who worked collaboratively with me over several months to make this exciting homecoming a reality. I’m looking forward to building the next chapter of DEATH ROW RECORDS.”

