OAK VIEW GROUP has been hired by THE FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION (THE FA) to expand and diversify sponsorship, content and other opportunities at LONDON's WEMBLEY STADIUM. The venue will celebrate its 100th birthday in 2023 (although the stadium was completely rebuilt in 2007); OVG also works with other U.K. venues including ROYAL ALBERT HALL, ASCOT RACECOURSE and SILVERSTONE.

OVG is also partnering with the JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS to develop U.K. commercial opportunities. The JAGS played home games at WEMBLEY in 2013-19.

OVG CEO TIM LEIWEKE said, “WEMBLEY STADIUM is a global icon, known the world over for hosting some of the most historic moments in sport and live music and we are incredibly proud of its addition to the OVG family. As venue owners and operators, OVG knows the importance of maximising sponsorship opportunities and deliver a year-round calendar of brilliant events. We look forward to what we know will be an innovative and productive partnership working with the topflight team at WEMBLEY STADIUM and THE FA.”

THE FA COO MARK BURROWS added, “We’re delighted to partner with OAK VIEW GROUP, which will open up new and exciting sponsorship and content opportunities for WEMBLEY STADIUM. We’re very proud to welcome millions of people to our stadium each year for iconic sporting and music events, and this partnership will help us to build on that and ensure we continue to provide world-class experiences for those who visit.”

