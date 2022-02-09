It takes a lot to be successful and to earn the loyalty of an audience in the radio business. With all the distractions and competition, it doesn’t matter how passionate you are or how driven you are. It doesn’t even matter how funny you are. If you aren’t taking the number one step to hook a listener and maintain their time spent listening, they’ll never even hear the funny part or the pay oﬀ because they'll have long tuned out. That step is “air checking yourself.”

In This Week's THE BIGGER PICTURE, by MC MEDIA's CHARESE FRUGE, she tells you how to "Be Your Own Teacher."





