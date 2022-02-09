99.5 DZN Rocking The Tri-State Area

WEST VIRGINIA RADIO CORP's WDZN (99.5 DZN)/CUMBERLAND, MD flipped from Classic Hits to Active Rock on MONDAY, FEBRUARY 7th and is using the new slogan "THE TRI-STATE'S ROCK STATION."

PD LOGAN SCOTT told ALL ACCESS, "WDZN is an Active Rock AND Alternative station. A hybrid of both. We are also adding the syndicated FREE BEER AND HOT WINGS MORNING SHOW starting MONDAY, FEBRUARY 14th."

Besides programming WDZN, SCOTT will rock middays on the station, and he's also the MD/Afternoon host on the cluster's Top 40 WQZK (94.1 QZK).

