Tony Marino Joins WBT/Charlotte As Morning Anchor
February 10, 2022 at 1:20 AM (PT)
Former COX MEDIA GROUP News-Talk WDBO-A-W297BB/ORLANDO afternoon news anchor TONY MARINO has joined RADIO ONE News-Talk WBT-A-F/CHARLOTTE as morning news anchor.
MARINO was at WDBO in 2013-2021, also handling sports updates on the former Sports WDBO-A (ESPN 580) when the News-Talk format was on a full-power FM signal. His resume includes anchoring at CBS RADIO News-Talk KRLD-A/DALLAS, serving as PD at WNNR-A (THE WINNER AM 970)/JACKSONVILLE, hosting mornings at JAMES CRYSTAL RADIO News-Talk WFTL-A/WEST PALM BEACH and hosting afternoons at sister WEAT (SUNNY 104.3), and working at METRO NETWORKS/WEST PALM BEACH.