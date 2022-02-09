'Worst To First'

"Worst To First: The True Story of Z100/ NEW YORK," produced by industry icons SCOTT SHANNON and ELVIS DURAN, premieres nationwide on FEBRUARY 11th.

In just 74 days in 1983, SCOTT SHANNON took NEW YORK CITY station Z100 from "worst to first," where it has continued to dominate the market for the past 26 years. ELVIS DURAN has hosted the morning show for the past 26 years and is the most listened-to morning show host in AMERICA.

The two of them are fierce competitors today, with DURAN on Z100 and SHANNON on WCBS-FM, but they have formed a lasting friendship. Together, they created a feature-length documentary that premieres FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 11th, on VOD platforms including APPLE's iTUNES, AMAZON, GOOGLEPLAY, VUDU and MICROSOFT as well as On Demand at COMCAST, SPECTRUM, CHARTER, COX, FRONTIER and DIRECTTV.

Said DURAN, “SCOTT asked me if I wanted to make a movie about Z100. I asked him ‘can we make money?’ He said ‘who cares, we're radio people. We don't do things for money. We do it for the love of radio.’ This story is about the love of radio.”

Added SHANNON, “At first I thought the documentary was a crazy idea and I’m still a little suspicious. I’d like to thank ELVIS for participating in this labor of love because I know he thought it was a wacky idea too!”

The film features SHANNON and DURAN and other HALL OF FAME radio personalities as well as industry legends like CLIVE DAVIS, DON IENNER, TOM POLEMAN and PATTY STEELE.

Artists who exploded on Z100 such as JON BON JOVI, JOAN JETT, TONY ORLANDO, NILE RODGERS, DEBBIE GIBSON and TAYLOR DAYNE all share their personal stories of the importance of the station, their love of radio and passion for performing music.

Capturing the times, personalities and music of the '80s, "Worst To First" portrays the ultimate DAVID and GOLIATH story that built the foundation behind the legacy that endures and continues to grow, reaching eight-digit audiences daily, and continuing to influence the face of media and entertainment.

