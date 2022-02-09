Jay Tek

RADIO ONE/RALEIGH OM JAY TEK has exited the company. He programmed Urban WQOK (K97.5) and R&B WFXC (FOXY 107/104).

TEK told ALL ACCESS, "I would like to thank URBAN ONE for allowing me the opportunity to be a part of a few great markets that were able to achieve such great things. Achieving huge ratings in RALEIGH as well as WHTA in ATLANTA. I am looking forward to my next opportunity and can be reached via email, therealjaytek@gmail.com.”

