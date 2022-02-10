Smelser

COMMUNITY COMMUNICATIONS News-Talk WMFE/ORLANDO-WMFV/OCALA, FL has taken the "Interim" tag off JUDITH SMELSER's title and has officially given the longtime public radio reporter and consultant the nod as Pres./GM. SMELSER has been serving as Interim Pres./GM of the stations since SEPTEMBER, when she replaced ERIKA PULLEY-HAYES, now Pres./CEO at AMERICAN UNIVERSITY News-Talk WAMU/WASHINGTON.

“After a nationwide search and interviewing a number of well qualified candidates, we have selected JUDITH as the person to lead the station on a permanent basis,” said Board of Trustees Chair DONNA MACKENZIE. “JUDITH embodies the qualities and experience we believe will allow the station to reach its full potential, enhancing and building the focus on journalism and service to our community.”

“My ambition was never to lead a station,” said SMELSER, who was a reporter at WMFE in 2004-07 and News Dir. in 2007-2011 before leaving for COLORADO PUBLIC RADIO and then consulting, “but for me, WMFE is not just any station. My career has taken me all over the country and given me a unique perspective on the challenges and opportunities facing public media and journalism; now I get to put that experience to work for an organization and a community I love and consider my home.

“CENTRAL FLORIDA deserves a top-notch public media news organization that’s 100% committed to making sure trustworthy, independent, nuanced journalism is always available, no matter the ebbs and flows of the broader media industry. That’s WMFE’s promise, and I’m honored to lead our talented and passionate team as we strive every day to keep it.”

