MOUNTAIN WEST NEWS BUREAU reporter NATE HEGYI is joining NEW HAMPSHIRE PUBLIC RADIO as Host/Sr. Producer of the station's environmental podcast "OUTSIDE/IN." HEGYI worked for YELLOWSTONE PUBLIC RADIO, MONTANA PUBLIC RADIO, and, in an internship, NPR's "MORNING EDITION" before joining MOUNTAIN WEST NEWS BUREAU, the regional public radio newsroom.

“OUTSIDE/IN is well on its way to becoming a leading national source of engaging, empowering environmental journalism,” said Pres./CEO JIM SCHACHTER. “With NATE as host, the show can build a community of people across the UNITED STATES -- and beyond -- who care deeply about the natural world and humankind’s responsibility for it.”

