Nate Hegyi Named Host/Sr. Producer For New Hampshire Public Radio's 'Outside/In' Podcast
by Perry Michael Simon
February 10, 2022 at 5:07 AM (PT)
MOUNTAIN WEST NEWS BUREAU reporter NATE HEGYI is joining NEW HAMPSHIRE PUBLIC RADIO as Host/Sr. Producer of the station's environmental podcast "OUTSIDE/IN." HEGYI worked for YELLOWSTONE PUBLIC RADIO, MONTANA PUBLIC RADIO, and, in an internship, NPR's "MORNING EDITION" before joining MOUNTAIN WEST NEWS BUREAU, the regional public radio newsroom.
“OUTSIDE/IN is well on its way to becoming a leading national source of engaging, empowering environmental journalism,” said Pres./CEO JIM SCHACHTER. “With NATE as host, the show can build a community of people across the UNITED STATES -- and beyond -- who care deeply about the natural world and humankind’s responsibility for it.”