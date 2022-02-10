Sting (Photo: Eric Ryan Anderson)

UNIVERSAL MUSIC PUBLISHING GROUP (UMPG) has acquired STING's career catalog. The acquisition includes both the 17-time GRAMMY winner's solo work and his work with THE POLICE. UMG has been STING's label home for his entire career. No monetary figure was announced.

UMPG Chairman & CEO JODY GERSON commented, "So many memories from my youth are tied to the great songs written by STING — whether it was first seeing THE POLICE perform in PHILADELPHIA or hearing his music on the radio or playing those albums until I wore them out. I could never have imagined that someday I would get to lead a company that will be the guardian of STING’s remarkable songwriting legacy. Every one of us at UMPG looks forward to this work with a sense of honor, responsibility and enormous excitement about what we can achieve for his music in the future."

UMG Chairman & CEO Sir LUCIAN GRAINGE added, "I’ve had the privilege to work with STING for over 20 years and I’m so thrilled to expand our relationship to now include music publishing. STING is a songwriting genius whose music permeates global culture. We are honored that by choosing UMPG for his music publishing, STING’s entire body of work as a songwriter and recording artist — from THE POLICE to his solo work — will all be within the UMG family. It’s a responsibility we don’t take lightly as well as a great validation of what we have built for artists at UMG."

STING said, "I am delighted to have JODY and the team at UMPG curate and manage my song catalog. It is absolutely essential to me that my career’s body of work have a home where it is valued and respected – not only to connect with longtime fans in new ways but also to introduce my songs to new audiences, musicians and generations. Throughout my career, I have enjoyed a long and successful relationship with UMG as my label partner, under the watchful guidance of LUCIAN, so it felt natural to unite everything in one trusted home, as I return to the studio, ready for the next chapter."

