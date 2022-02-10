Mayer (Photo: s_bukley / Shutterstock.com)

The NEW YORK POST’s PAGE SIX reports that JOHN MAYER halted his recent SIRIUSXM Small Stage Series show to tend to a woman in the audience who was possibly unconscious. Midway through “Slow Dancing In A Burning Room,” MAYER stopped playing and addressed the audience to see if the woman was okay, saying “Give me a thumbs up if they’re alert, I’m going to step off the stage for a moment,” The woman was safely escorted out in a wheelchair by officials.

Upon returning to the stage, MAYER said, “Anyone in the crowd who was worried, I’m told she waved goodbye, so she’s OK. The system works, thank you very much.”

The show was held at the HOLLYWOOD PALLADIUM in LOS ANGELES YESTERDAY (2/9) before an audience including ANDY COHEN, HEIDI KLUM, DREW TARVER, and VANESSA HUDGENS.

