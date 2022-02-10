-
Dolly Parton And Miley Cyrus To Appear In T-Mobile Super Bowl Ad
by Shawn Reed
February 10, 2022 at 7:08 AM (PT)
DOLLY PARTON and MILEY CYRUS will star in T-MOBILE’s SUPER BOWL ad. The two can be seen in a tease for the ad on TWITTER and YOUTUBE, with an accompanying post saying, in part, “We're grateful for the support of @DollyParton and @MileyCyrus as we bring attention to this crucial matter. Find out more as we #DoItForThePhones.”
The ad, billed as the first godmother-goddaughter pairing in SUPER BOWL history, features SURVIVOR's "Eye of the Tiger" as its music bed.
See the tease that was tweeted YESTERDAY (2/9) below.
We're grateful for the support of @DollyParton and @MileyCyrus as we bring attention to this crucial matter. Find out more as we #DoItForThePhones pic.twitter.com/vJ22So2aaY— T-Mobile (@TMobile) February 9, 2022