NEWSWEEK has added two new podcasts to its roster of shows, "THE PARTING SHOT" with writer/comedian H. ALAN SCOTT and "THE LEISURE CLASS" with musician JACK SONNI.

"THE PARTING SHOT," based on the magazine's long-running back-of-the-book feature, is posting weekly and debuted with interviews with HILARY DUFF and CECILY STRONG.

“The back-of-the-book’s ‘THE PARTING SHOT’ has always been a reader favorite and we are thrilled to give it a new dimension,” said Global Editor-in-Chief NANCY COOPER. “Pop culture fans will have more of everything to soak up -- a direct link to the celebrities they love, the spot-on criticism and analysis they crave, and a weekly dose of H. ALAN SCOTT’s contagious energy.”

“I’m so excited to take ‘THE PARTING SHOT’ to the next level and create a more personal space for celebrities and industry insiders to open up about how the sauce is made in HOLLYWOOD,” said SCOTT. “A page at the end of the magazine has never been enough to contain the influence of pop culture, and I know this show will be fun and insightful and leave our audience wanting more.”

As for "THE LEISURE CLASS," the weekly lifestyle magazine, SONNI said, “Through my years spent as a musician, writer, marketing executive, father and grandfather, I’ve learned that you can’t take life for granted. This show is an extension of that philosophy, an ode to the beautiful moments, music, and meals we should savor. I can’t wait to trade stories with my guests and keep learning every week alongside NEWSWEEK’s listeners.”

