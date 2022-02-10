Promotions

ACAST has promoted two of its executives to new leadership roles for its Creator Network podcast development program. U.S. Dir./Partnerships TIFFANY ASHITEY has been upped to U.S. Dir./Creator Network, while Dir./ACAST STUDIOS TIM RUGGERI has been named U.S. Dir./Development and Studios. ASHITEY will report to SVP/Creator Network VERONIKA TAYLOR, and RUGGERI will report to ASHITEY. The company says that it plans to add four more new hires to its U.S. podcast development teams.





Ashitey (Photo: LinkedIn)



ASHITEY said, “It’s beautiful to see how podcasting has evolved and opened the door for first-rate talent and unique storytellers, including many creators who are new to the medium. As interest in the space takes off and podcasters eye new audiences, our goal is to seek out and amplify their stories effectively and strategically -- ensuring an array of programming gets in front of listeners with various shared experiences, while enabling creators to operate a thriving business off their hard work.”









Ruggeri (Photo: LinkedIn)



RUGGERI said, “I look forward to leading our fast-growing development teams as we join forces with the industry's most renowned podcasters and bring new, diverse voices into the space.”





Managing Dir./AMERICAS GEORGIE HOLT added, “TIFFANY and TIM are stellar members of the team who deeply understand the world of audio and what moves audiences. Through their work and Veronika’s leadership, our Creator Network team sets the industry standard in delivering value for podcast talent -- in the US and beyond. It’s no wonder creators of all sizes, genres, and identities are turning to ACAST.”

