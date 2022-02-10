Leadership Course

The SOCIETY OF BROADCAST ENGINEERS' 2022 SBE Leadership Development Course has been scheduled for AUGUST 3-5 at the HYATT PLACE ATLANTA SOUTH in COLLEGE PARK, GA. The three-day course will feature instruction from Dr. FRANK PIANKI, Professor of Management at ANDERSON UNIVERSITY, and will offer lessons on successful leadership and management designed for broadcast engineers.

Registration is now open at sbe.org/ldc; the fee is $670 for SBE members and $725 for non-members. Reach SBE Education Director CATHY OROSZ at corosz@sbe.org for more information.

