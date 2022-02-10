-
Chris Young, Walker Hayes, Miranda Lambert And Chris Stapleton Lead ACM Awards Nominations
by Phyllis Stark
February 10, 2022 at 7:47 AM (PT)
With seven nominations, CHRIS YOUNG leads the pack of nominees for THE 57th ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS, announced this morning. He is followed by WALKER HAYES (a first-time nominee), MIRANDA LAMBERT and CHRIS STAPLETON with five apiece.
JORDAN DAVIS, CARLY PEARCE, CARRIE UNDERWOOD, MORGAN WALLEN, producer/songwriter SHANE McANALLY and songwriter JOSH OSBORNE each received four nominations. WALLEN’s recognition is particularly notable since he was deemed ineligible for the ACMs and other awards last year after TMZ shared a video of him shouting a racial slur. Earning triple nominations this year are JASON ALDEAN, KANE BROWN, LUKE BRYAN, ASHLEY McBRYDE, LAINEY WILSON and producer DAVE COBB.
Among the developments the ACM is touting, female artists earned nominations in every major category for which they are eligible, and 37% of this years’s nominations went to women, an increase from an average of 35% over the last five years. Also, 35% of those being recognized this year are either first time nominees overall, or earned first-time nods in their respective categories.
The show, co-hosted by DOLLY PARTON, JIMMIE ALLEN and GABBY BARRETT, is set for MONDAY, MARCH 7th, streaming live and commercial free exclusively on PRIME VIDEO from ALLEGIANT STADIUM in LAS VEGAS beginning at 8p (ET). The stream will be available to view in the U.S., CANADA, AUSTRALIA, NEW ZEALAND and the U.K.
Following is a list of nominees in the major categories. There is no New Duo of Group of the Year category for 2022 as the ACM deemed there were no eligible artists. in the category.
Awards are voted on by the more that 4,600 professional members of the ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC, which has increased its membership by 12% in the past year.
ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR
ERIC CHURCH
LUKE COMBS
MIRANDA LAMBERT
CHRIS STAPLETON
CARRIE UNDERWOOD
FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
GABBY BARRETT
MIRANDA LAMBERT
ASHLEY McBRYDE
MAREN MORRIS
CARLY PEARCE
MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
JIMMIE ALLEN
LUKE COMBS
THOMAS RHETT
CHRIS STAPLETON
MORGAN WALLEN
DUO OF THE YEAR
BROOKS & DUNN
BROTHERS OSBORNE
DAN + SHAY
LOCASH
MADDIE & TAE
GROUP OF THE YEAR
LADY A
LITTLE BIG TOWN
MIDLAND
OLD DOMINION
THE CADILLAC THREE
NEW FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
TENILLE ARTS
PRISCILLA BLOCK
LILY ROSE
CAITLYN SMITH
LAINEY WILSON
NEW MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
HARDY
WALKER HAYES
RYAN HURD
PARKER McCOLLUM
ELVIE SHANE
