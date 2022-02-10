Nominees named

With seven nominations, CHRIS YOUNG leads the pack of nominees for THE 57th ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS, announced this morning. He is followed by WALKER HAYES (a first-time nominee), MIRANDA LAMBERT and CHRIS STAPLETON with five apiece.

JORDAN DAVIS, CARLY PEARCE, CARRIE UNDERWOOD, MORGAN WALLEN, producer/songwriter SHANE McANALLY and songwriter JOSH OSBORNE each received four nominations. WALLEN’s recognition is particularly notable since he was deemed ineligible for the ACMs and other awards last year after TMZ shared a video of him shouting a racial slur. Earning triple nominations this year are JASON ALDEAN, KANE BROWN, LUKE BRYAN, ASHLEY McBRYDE, LAINEY WILSON and producer DAVE COBB.

Among the developments the ACM is touting, female artists earned nominations in every major category for which they are eligible, and 37% of this years’s nominations went to women, an increase from an average of 35% over the last five years. Also, 35% of those being recognized this year are either first time nominees overall, or earned first-time nods in their respective categories.

The show, co-hosted by DOLLY PARTON, JIMMIE ALLEN and GABBY BARRETT, is set for MONDAY, MARCH 7th, streaming live and commercial free exclusively on PRIME VIDEO from ALLEGIANT STADIUM in LAS VEGAS beginning at 8p (ET). The stream will be available to view in the U.S., CANADA, AUSTRALIA, NEW ZEALAND and the U.K.

Following is a list of nominees in the major categories. There is no New Duo of Group of the Year category for 2022 as the ACM deemed there were no eligible artists. in the category.

Awards are voted on by the more that 4,600 professional members of the ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC, which has increased its membership by 12% in the past year.

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

ERIC CHURCH

LUKE COMBS

MIRANDA LAMBERT

CHRIS STAPLETON

CARRIE UNDERWOOD





FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

GABBY BARRETT

MIRANDA LAMBERT

ASHLEY McBRYDE

MAREN MORRIS

CARLY PEARCE





MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

JIMMIE ALLEN

LUKE COMBS

THOMAS RHETT

CHRIS STAPLETON

MORGAN WALLEN





DUO OF THE YEAR

BROOKS & DUNN

BROTHERS OSBORNE

DAN + SHAY

LOCASH

MADDIE & TAE





GROUP OF THE YEAR

LADY A

LITTLE BIG TOWN

MIDLAND

OLD DOMINION

THE CADILLAC THREE





NEW FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

TENILLE ARTS

PRISCILLA BLOCK

LILY ROSE

CAITLYN SMITH

LAINEY WILSON





NEW MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

HARDY

WALKER HAYES

RYAN HURD

PARKER McCOLLUM

ELVIE SHANE





More to come.

« see more Net News