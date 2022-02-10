Cressman

HUBBARD RADIO Classic Rock WDRV (97.1 THE DRIVE)/CHICAGO PD/Brand Manager ROB CRESSMAN has announced his retirement from the station he's been programming since FEBRUARY 2016.

CRESSMAN said, "The affects of the pandemic have had such an accelerated and rippling impact on our business that it has become increasingly difficult to find reward in creating and amplifying the art of sound. I am eternally thankful to have worked with such a talented group in CHICAGO, for whom I wish only the best. I feel fortunate to have enjoyed a career path paved with the fundamentals of diverse experience and the tutelage of some of the most respected professionals in the industry.

"Crafting audio innovation aimed at audience allegiance, while also providing unique revenue generation opportunities, has been my perpetual focus for over three decades. I am eager to step away and recharge, but also anxious to find the next partner or platform to share this undying passion of mine. While my retirement may ultimately be temporary, I look very much forward to the opportunity to be closer to my family and friends outside the CHICAGO area. If the past twenty-four months have provided a solid lesson in perspective, it is that life is much too short.”

HUBBARD CHICAGO Market Manager JEFF ENGLAND said, "ROB will be missed, his contributions to our success are greatly appreciated. We are happy for him and wish him nothing but the best in his next chapter."

CRESSMAN, whose background includes programming stints at Classic Rock WFBQ/INDIANAPOLIS, Classic Rock WAQY and Active Rock WLZX/SPRINGFIELD, MA, WMFS/MEMPHIS, and WAVF/CHARLESTON, SC, can be reached at rmcressman@gmail.com.

