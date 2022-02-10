Reynolds

Songwriter JORDAN REYNOLDS has renewed his publishing deal with WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC NASHVILLE.

REYNOLDS was recognized in 2020 with the COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCATION's CMA Triple Play award for writing three #1 hits in a 12-month period. He has also been nominated for three GRAMMY AWARDS, and won one for Christian/Pop duo FOR KING & COUNTRY and DOLLY PARTON’s single, “God Only Knows” for Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song in 2020.

The NASHVILLE-based writer has written six #1 songs, including five of the last DAN + SHAY hits, which includes 5x Platinum “Speechless,” 2x Platinum “All To Myself,” 4x Platinum “10,000 Hours,” Platinum “Glad You Exist” and 2019 ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS Song of the Year and 7x Platinum “Tequila.” REYNOLDS founded the BETTER SONGS blog, with a mission to help rising musicians, and has worked with big acts such as LADY A, LANY, THOMAS RHETT, BRETT ELDREDGE, CARRIE UNDERWOOD, KELSEA BALLERINI, KEITH URBAN and more.

“JORDAN has been with us at WARNER CHAPPELL for the better half of a decade, and during that time he’s crafted some of NASHVILLE’s most memorable songs of this generation,” said WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC NASHVILLE President./CEO BEN VAUGHN. “He’s a rare, dynamic talent whose sound isn’t bound by any one genre, and we couldn’t be more excited to continue our relationship.”

"My team at WARNER CHAPPELL has been there since the beginning and has played a crucial part in my journey to becoming the writer I am today,” said REYNOLDS. I’m looking forward to an exciting future with this deal and building on our deep relationship.”

