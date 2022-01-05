Judd (Photo: Bruce Royal)

iHEARTMEDIA Country WTCR/HUNTINGTON, WV's morning host of nearly 10 years, CLEDUS T. JUDD, has departed the station over what management is calling a contract disagreement. Prior to joining WTCR in 2012 (NET NEWS 11/8/12), JUDD hosted mornings at Country WQYK/TAMPA.

“Though we were working hard to renegotiate his contract, we were unable to come to a mutual agreement, iHEARTMEDIA/WEST VIRGINIA-OHIO Area Pres. TRACEY BAUMGARD told local newspaper THE HERALD DISPATCH. “We appreciate all of his contributions during his time with us and wish him well. The morning show will continue on schedule with JUDY EATON on 103.3 TCR COUNTRY.”

“If that is their story, then so be it,” JUDD told THE HERALD DISPATCH. “But I cannot sit here and tell you that’s not entirely accurate. With that being said, bygones are bygones and I’m gone. I am going to miss my listeners. I loved all of them and they showed me great support. It was an honor to laugh, cry and have the wonderful camaraderie with them over the years.”

JUDD has been successful with his comedy and Country music crossover career, which has resulted in over two million record sales and roles in a variety of shows. He recently signed new management, booking and publishing deals (NET NEWS 1/5). He plans to release a new comedy song and companion music video, "Old Man Rap," soon, along with staging a tour, labeled "This JUDD's 4 U Tour 2022,” which is set to kick off on SATURDAY, MARCH 12th in MARIETTA, OH. More information about his tour can be found on CLEDUSTJUDD.com.

