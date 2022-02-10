And The Winner Is

COMPASS MEDIA NETWORKS and SILVERFISH MEDIA’s BIG D AND BUBBA conducted their annual “Egg Bowl” TODAY (2/10) to predict the winner of the SUPER BOWL. For 23 years, the syndicated morning show has decorated two eggs to represent each team competing in the big game. Both are placed in a microwave. The first one to crack is declared the loser of the Egg Bowl. The historical accuracy rate for the eggs predicting the big game winner is 77%.

“There are a lot of strange ways that people try to predict the SUPER BOWL winner, but none is more strange than BIG D and BUBBA’s annual Egg Bowl,” said SILVERFISH MEDIA Pres. PATRICK THOMAS.

Who is predicted to win this year? The show posted the event on its YOUTUBE page here.

« see more Net News