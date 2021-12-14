Perry (Photo: DFree / Shutterstock.com)

KATY PERRY is joining MUSICIANS ON CALL (MOC), a nonprofit that brings live and recorded music to the bedsides of patients in healthcare facilities, to show love in hospitals this VALENTINE’S DAY through their "Frontline Valentines" campaign. PERRY will show her appreciation through a personal greeting and surprise for some lucky caregivers in LAS VEGAS. PERRY is inviting them to attend her KATY PERRY: PLAY LAS VEGAS residency. The caregivers will also enjoy a styling session at the local store of national jewelry brand KENDRA SCOTT. KENDRA SCOTT is providing 100 jewelry pieces for staff at SUNRISE HOSPITAL & MEDICAL CENTER in LAS VEGAS as part of the campaign as well.

MOC is also sharing virtual live music performances and surprise deliveries with caregivers from coast to coast. Caregivers at MOC’s extensive network of hospitals and 5,000 AMERICAN HOSPITAL ASSOCIATION (AHA) member hospitals and health systems nationwide will enjoy a special musical valentine with performances from DOLLY PARTON, CECE WINANS, ALOE BLACC and INGRID MICHAELSON. Anyone can join in the campaign and share a valentine with the hospital caregivers in their lives with a special e-card.

MOC Pres./CEO PETE GRIFFIN said, “The courageous caregivers in our nation’s healthcare facilities continue to fight for our health and safety every day, and MUSICIANS ON CALL is committed to supporting and thanking them for their dedication through the healing power of music. We are deeply grateful to all of the artists who have given their time and talents, and to partners like the AMERICAN HOSPITAL ASSOCIATION and KENDRA SCOTT for recognizing caregivers and helping us take these musical moments to the next level. We hope this small token of our appreciation shows them how much they are loved and supported by their community this VALENTINE’S DAY.”

AHA Pres./CEO RICK POLLACK added, “We are continuously inspired by the strength and courage of the women and men who work in AMERICA’s hospitals and health systems. They are the backbone of hospitals and are the heart of health care. We are proud to join MUSICIANS ON CALL in sharing our deep gratitude and appreciation through music.”

