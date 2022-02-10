Carson

Market veteran KID CARSON, morning host at STINGRAY Hot AC CKZZ (Z95.3)/VANCOUVER and the company have parted ways following CARSON’s on-air rants on WEDNESDAY (2/9) regarding Canada’s Freedom Convoy protests and other pandemic related issues.

In a statement STINGRAY SVP/Brands, Content & Radio STEVE JONES said, “After today’s show, we reached a mutual decision to part ways. KID has some very strong views on a number of polarizing topics. While we respect his right to have and express those views, they do not represent what Z95.3 is all about."

No replacement has been named.

« see more Net News