AUDACY's PINEAPPLE STREET STUDIOS is releasing a new five-part podcast about the 1991 CROWN HEIGHTS riot in BROOKLYN. "LOVE THY NEIGHBOR," hosted by WIRED and NEW YORK MAGAZINE contributor COLLIER MEYERSON, looks at the events that started with a car accident that killed a boy and led to protests, four days of rioting, and the spread of anti-Semitism and anti-Black racism, foreshadowing a darker era of NEW YORK politics and policing. The show will debut on FEBRUARY 15th with all five episodes available exclusively on the AUDACY app, while the first episode will post the same day to other podcast platforms and subsequent episodes will post one at a time on TUESDAYS.

“There’s a little known riot that happened 30 years ago on the streets of BROOKLYN, but what came to be known as the CROWN HEIGHTS Riot impacted politics and policing in this city forever," said MEYERSON. “Telling this story through a new lens can teach us a lot about how we got to where we are, not just as a city, but as a nation, and I'm glad to do so with PINEAPPLE STREET STUDIOS."

In a joint statement, PINEAPPLE STREET STUDIOS co-founders JENNA WEISS-BERMAN and MAX LINSKY said, “COLLIER’s thoughtfully reported and at times personal approach to exploring the CROWN HEIGHTS riot offers a 360 degree perspective of an event that shaped NEW YORK history. Her ability to break down the intense dynamics of the four days that changed NEW YORK will take listeners back thirty years and shine a light on similar forces still at work today.”

