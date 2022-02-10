Tejada

Veteran marketing executive ESTHER-MIREYA TEJADA has resigned from her Chief Marketing & Communications Officer post at SOUNDEXCHANGE. TEJADA, the former ENTERCOM marketing chief, is battling the long-term effects of COVID-19, and is leaving her job to concentrate on her recovery. Sr. Dir./Office Of The CEO EMILY FULP will take over media relations duties for now.

TEJADA, who joined SOUNDEXCHANGE in 2020, told ALL ACCESS, “Many thanks to SOUNDEXCHANGE and (CEO) MIKE HUPPE for the opportunity to architect and execute the company’s first-ever strategic brand, marketing, communications, customer engagement and growth practice during this period of fast transformation in music, entertainment and technology. As a growth catalyst and agent of change, I am proud of the work we did to completely rebrand SOUNDEXCHANGE and build a compelling go-to-market framework that will take the company into the future. While I am sad to go, the pandemic has underscored the value of health, and I must make that my priority for the next couple of months. I wish SOUNDEXCHANGE the very best, and I am excited for my next chapter doing what I love: building, transforming, and reinventing brands and enterprises on the cutting edge of culture and technology.”

HUPPE, in an email to staff, said, ESTHER-MIREYA has been very open and public about her battles with long-term COVID, and has made the difficult decision to step down from her position at the end of this week in order to make her health and wellness the top priority. We have appreciated her experience and expertise in this role over this past year and would like to thank her for all of contributions to reimagining the SOUNDEXCHANGE brand in a way that is true to our vision, mission and values. While we are sad to see her go, we fully support her choice to step down and wish her the absolute best in her healing and future chapters."

