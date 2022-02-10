New Morning Show On MIA

HEARTMEDIA Hot AC WMIA (93.9 MIA)/MIAMI debuted "THE DJ LAZ MORNING SHOW WITH KIMMY B" this morning (2/10), reuniting the former co-hosts at crosstown COX MEDIA Rhythmic AC WFLC (HITS 97.3)/MIAMI.

SVP Programming/Miami ROB MILLER said, “We’re excited to bring MIAMI’s beloved duo, DJ LAZ and KIMMY B, back together. With their infectious personalities and deep investment in our local communities, THE DJ LAZ MORNING SHOW WITH KIMMY B on 93.9 MIA will quickly become a favorite destination for South FLORIDIANS.”

DJ LAZ said, “KIMMY B is MIAMI. KIMMY B’s all about the community, our listeners, and we’re ready to deliver some great morning radio.”

KIMMY B added, “I'm super excited to be back on-air co-hosting a morning show with the legendary DJ LAZ. We love morning radio and can’t wait to share good times and good vibes with our community.”





