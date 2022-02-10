Thomas (Photo: iHeartMedia)

iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 KIIS (102.7 KIIS-FM)/LOS ANGELES adds former TOWNSQUARE MEDIA Top 40 WPST/TRENTON, NJ and POPCRUSH NIGHTS host KARLA THOMAS for late nights and weekends. THOMAS will handle 11p-2a MONDAY-THURSDAY, SATURDAY 2p-6 and SUNDAY 12p-4.

KIIS PD BEATA MURPHY commented, "KAYLA will be a perfect fit here in LOS ANGELES/ORANGE COUNTY. She is passionate and charming and works hard to establish that ‘Best Friend’ relationship with the audience. KAYLA has already accomplished so much in her career, and I am excited to work with her and see her continue to grow here in LOS ANGELES."

THOMAS added, "I've been dreaming of living in LOS ANGELES since I was a little girl and to be able to do what I love at the legendary KIIS-FM is an indescribable feeling. Words cannot express how thankful I am to JOHN IVEY and BEATA MURPHY for this exciting opportunity. Being a world away from home is bittersweet, but it’s still surreal to be living my childhood dream. I'm ready to bring my east coast flavor to this L.A. heat!"

« see more Net News