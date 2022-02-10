Coming Friday

STEEL CITY MEDIA is flipping Adult Hits WRRK-HD2 (BOB'S B-SIDES)/PITTSBURGH to Sports Betting using VSiN programming as "BET SPORTS RADIO." The flip will take place on FRIDAY (2/11). VSiN's "BRENT MUSBURGER ACTION UPDATES" will also air on the primary signal, Adult Hits WRRK (96.9 BOB FM). A website set up for the new format also shows the format listed as airing on WLTJ-HD4, but the logo posted there and the press release issued to announce the format's debut do not mention WLTJ-HD4.

“As sports betting expands within PENNSYLVANIA and across the country, there's a real appetite for credible sports betting content,” said STEEL CITY MEDIA VP MICHAEL FRISCHLING. “And, with best-in-class content from entertaining hosts, sports betting journalists, professional sports bettors, and legendary oddsmakers like native son JIMMY VACCARO, who grew up in TRAFFORD, PA."

“VSiN is thrilled to work with STEEL CITY MEDIA to bring relevant, 24/7 sports betting coverage to sports fans in Pittsburgh for the first time,” said VSiN CEO BRIAN MUSBURGER. “The new BET SPORTS RADIO has a strong signal in a great sports town located in one of the top sports betting markets in the country. As the leading voice in sports betting, this is a great opportunity for us to deliver the insights and analysis PITTSBURGH sports bettors need to make more informed sports wagers.”

“With some of the highest rated independent stations in the market, we saw this unique format as a great compliment to our programming,” added STEEL CITY MEDIA GM GREGG FRISCHLING. “With the incredible growth sports betting has seen in recent months, we saw this as a great opportunity to monetize the specialized content VSiN delivers.”

