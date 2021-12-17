A&O&B add session to pre-CRS seminar

Country radio consulting firm ALBRIGHT & O'MALLEY & BRENNER has added a new session to its 28th annual Pre-CRS seminar, focusing on how to achieve brand integration into station events and programs with sales and programming.

The new session features marketing and branding experts, including COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION VP/Strategic Initiatives EMILY EVANS, REACH Owner/Pres. LINDSAY BERTELLI and WASSERMAN MUSIC VP/Branding CHAPPEL McCOLLISTER. EVANS, BERTELLI and McCOLLISTER join previously announced FUTURI CEO/Founder DANIEL ANSTANDIG for a session titled “The Next Generation of the Connected Country Listeners” (NET NEWS 1/19).

"Attendees will walk away with an understanding of best practices and the ability to reach the prospects and decision-makers who are spending money," said the firm's VP/Consulting Partner BECKY BRENNER.

The pre-CRS event is set for WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 23rd at NASHVILLE’s OMNI HOTEL from 8:30-11:30a (CT). BMLG RECORDS' LACI KAYE BOOTH will perform for the event attendees.

To RSVP to the free pre-CRS Seminar, email BRENNER or KENNY JAY. Register for CRS 2022 here.

