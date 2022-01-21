6th Annual Cocktails, Cupcakes, And Conversations Conference

WOMEN IN RADIO (WIR) will host the 6th Annual COCKTAILS, CUPCAKES, AND CONVERSATIONS conference on SATURDAY, MARCH 5th, at WEWORK PONCE CITY MARKET in ATLANTA from 11a to 2p. The event returns to a limited in-person celebration after last year's virtual conference due to COVID concerns. In-person tickets are limited and attendees are encouraged to purchase in advance as tickets will not be available at the door. This year’s event will include a virtual component.

WIR Ambassador CHELSEA LEMORE will serve as the host. Panelists include on-air personality, Voice of Nights at CUMULUS MEDIA Top 40 WWWQ (Q99.7)/ATKANTA, JADE JONES; COX MEDIA GROUP Integrated Sales Manager BETH NIFONG-MITCHELL; COCKTALES PODCAST Host KIKI SAID SO; iHEARTMEDIA's Top 40 WWPW (POWER 106.1)/ATLANTA on-air personality SHELBY SOS; PANDORA Hip Hop Programming Curator DOMINIQUE HIGDON; and iHEARTMEDIA SVP/Programming MEG STEVENS.

Founder/WIR MEAGHAN TAYLOR said, “Women working in the radio industry somewhat decreased over the last year due in part to the pandemic. This event will provide in-depth radio expertise from women working across all platforms in this space, including, trends and shifts in the market they may be experiencing.”

Click here to purchase tickets for the event.

